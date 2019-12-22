Pesto sauces recalled over fears of unaccounted peanuts
Products, made by Salca, deemed health risk to anyone who may have peanut allergy
The alert was issued by the Food Safety Authority on Saturday.
A number of pesto sauces are being recalled over fears they may contain peanuts not accounted for on the labels.
The products, made by the company Salca, are deemed a health risk to anyone who may have an allergy to peanuts.
The products affected are:
Classic Basil Pesto – 90g, 190g, 290g, Pots (45g & 2x45g), 950g
Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto – 190g, Pots (45g & 2x45g)
Char-Grilled Aubergine Pesto – 190g
Reduced Fat Basil Pesto – 190g
Reduced Fat Tomato Pesto – 190g
Truffle Pesto – 90g}
‘Nduja Pesto – 90g
Gift Pack: Trio of Pesto – 3 x 90g
Black Olive Pesto – 190g
Vegan Basil Pesto – 190g, 950g