Man in his 30s arrested after house fire in Co Meath

A man has been arrested following a fire on Christmas Day morning in Navan, Co Meath.

Gardaí are investigating all of the circumstances of a fire that occurred at a house in Beechmount Estate in the town.

A man in his 30s is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at the local Garda station. He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Thursday morning.

Emergency services attended the scene at about 9am on Wednesday, where no one was home at the time and no one was injured. Two adjoining houses and their occupants were evacuated to safety.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact Navan Garda Station on (046) 903 6100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.