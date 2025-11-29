Two men die after crash involving car and Bus Éireann coach in Co Fermanagh

The two occupants of the Ford Kuga were pronounced deceased at the scene of the collision, the PSNI said. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

Two men died in a road collision in Co Fermanagh on Friday, the PSNI has confirmed.

A Bus Éireann coach and a car were involved in the crash on the Derrylin Road near Enniskillen on Friday evening.

Chief inspector Celeste Simpson of the PSNI’s collision investigation unit said: “Shortly after 7pm we received a report of a collision involving a Ford Kuga and a bus on the Derrylin Road.

“Officers attended, alongside emergency service partners. However, the two occupants of the Kuga were pronounced deceased at the scene.

“There have been no reports of any serious injuries to the driver or passengers of the bus at this time.”

The Derrylin Road remained closed for some time overnight, but reopened on Saturday morning.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have digital footage which could assist with our investigation, to contact the collision investigation unit on 101, quoting reference number 1276 of 28/11/25,” chief inspector Simpson said.

“You can also submit a report online via www.psni.police.uk/report or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”