Children’s hospital contractor submits claims for ‘hundreds of millions of euro’ extra

BAM, the main contractor on the National Children’s Hospital, has submitted claims for extra costs worth “hundreds of millions of euro”, the Oireachtas health committee has been told.

David Gunning, the chief officer of the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board (NPHDB), told the committee on Wednesday that BAM “has been underforming as regards project execution and has been extremely assertive as regards claims.

“Since the commencement of this project there have been hundreds of claims for hundreds of millions of euro and the sheer volume and nature of claims on this project is consuming a significant amount of executive and project team time,” Mr Gunning said in a written statement to the committee.

The committee heard that in some instances, these claims have been paid, but also that BAM has being making claims for funding “on matters that we believe fall within its contractual obligations”.

He told TDs and Senators that the baord is using “all levers” available to it “to manage and defend against claims so as to protect the public purse”.

The last time the board was in front of the committee, in November, it said that delays caused by BAM being behind on schedule on construction works amounted to four months. That has increased to six months by the time the site was closed in March as a result of Covid-19 restrictions.

Engagement

Mr Gunning told the committee that BAM did not reopen works on the site until July 13th, seven weeks after it was permitted to do so, and despite “ongoing engagement with the NPHDB”.

“Despite ongoing engagement with the main contractor, we are still without a valid works programme that is in line with its contractual obligations,” Mr Gunning said, adding that the NPHDB is withholding 15 per cent of monies invoiced every month “until such time as a compliant programme is delivered”.

Mr Gunning said the NPHDB is “interrogating the programmes provided by the contractor and evaluating all current and potential cost pressures on the project”.

The contract for the hospital has a guaranteed maximum price, which Mr Guinning will tell the committee means the contractor has to deliver the project in the timeframe set out “and within the budget agreed”.

“If it fails to do so for any reason, the construction cost must be borne by the contractor.” In spite of this, BAM has been making the extra claims.

“Where the contractor is entitled to costs under the contract, the NPHDB has been discharging payments, but claims are being made for funding on matters that we believe fall within its contractual obligations.

“We are using all levers available to us through the contractual process to both put pressure on the Main Contractor in order to deliver performance, and to manage and defend against claims so as to protect the public purse,” he will tell the committee.

While there is a dispute management process which is dealing with claims, Mr Gunning will tell the committee he is limited in how much he can discuss specific issues at stake due to confidentiality clauses. However, one dispute has reached the High Court, in relation to the instruction for Phase B construction works to begin, issued to BAM by the NPHDB on January 8th last year.

BAM has disputed the validity of that instruction, and the dispute resolution process has failed to find a solution. “In order to rigorously defend the public purse, the NPHDB has been left with no option but to bring the matter to the High Court,” the committee heard on Wednesday.

That case is set to proceed next month. Mr Gunning said a claim about the design of the hospital by BAM will be at the core of the case.

Phelim Devine, the project director at NPHDB, will say that notwithstanding the fact that progress has been “slower than projected”, substantial works have been completed at the 12-acre site.