A pre-Chistmas Lotto jackpot of more than €6 million has been won online.

The prize of €6,589,886 won on Saturday night is the sixth Lotto jackpot won through online play since 2009 and the second-highest online Lotto jackpot win.

The winning numbers were: 9, 15, 17, 24, 41, 43, and the bonus number was 37.