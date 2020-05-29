Charities find news ways of raising money during lockdown

Charities continue to come up with new ways of raising money in a locked-down world but few can have been as novel as the wheeze from the charitable skinny dippers of Ireland who will make a bid for Guinness World Record glory this weekend.

Over the last six years the Strip and Dip skinny dip has raised €780,000 for the fight against childhood cancers and has even bought a house for the charity www.aoibheannspinktie.ie.It has also broken an official Guinness World Records title in 2018 for the World’s Largest Skinny Dip with 2,505 women in attending.

The seventh strip and dip can not be held in the traditional fashion because of the Covid-19 crisis, so the organisers have gone all virtual and will bid for a second Guinness World Record title for the Largest Virtual Dip with the title “Most photos of people in water uploaded to Facebook in one hour”.

The challenge will see all the women taking a virtual dip to raise funds for Aoibheann’s Pink Tie - in the Bath, Shower, Paddling Pool, Beach, River – whatever suits.

Then they will upload their picture to the Facebook Event Page between 2pm and 3pm tomorrow with the photos totted up

Participants can register until 1pm on Saturday and upload their pictures between 2pm and 3pm. People can register at www.virtualdip.ie with the fee of €27.95 going to the charity.

Meanwhile a “virtual cycle 4 CF” is taking place on Sunday from 9:30am. The virtual event will happen on the online training platform, Zwift and has been organised by Cycling Ireland in aid of Cystic Fibrosis Ireland.

Hundreds of people are expected to ride the virtual sportive from the safety of their own homes using a stationary bike and turbo trainer, to raise funds for people living with Cystic Fibrosis in Ireland. The event will cater for all fitness levels.

Registration is free but people who donate €20 or more to Cystic Fibrosis Ireland will get a -shirt.

People can register at https://eventmaster.ie/event/vpDFPoSb4, or via cfireland.ie.