Brother of Gerry Hutch dies after fall at his home

John Hutch, the brother of veteran Dublin criminal Gerry Hutch, has died after he sustained injuries in a suspected fall at his home earlier this week.

Gardaí were called to his address at Drumalee, off the North Circular Road in Dublin 7, on Tuesday afternoon.

Mr Hutch had been discovered in an unresponsive state and was attended to at the scene before being removed to the Mater Hospital for further treatment. However, he died there on Thursday.

In a statement, gardaí said they are now investigating the sudden death of a man aged in his late 60s following that incident at his home.

“The man was seriously injured and removed to the Mater Hospital where he has since passed away this afternoon,” it said.

“A postmortem will take place which will determine the course of the investigations and a file will be prepared for the Coroner’s Court.”

News of the death of Mr Hutch would be expected to attract attention given the ongoing Kinahan-Hutch feud which has claimed a number of lives. As a family member of Gerry Hutch, the deceased would have been considered a target of the Kinahan faction although gardai are not treating his death as suspicious for the time being.

In 2016, his son Gareth Hutch died of multiple gunshot wounds after being targeted outside his Dublin home.

His remains were identified by John Hutch who also formally identified the body of his brother Eddie Hutch, also shot dead in 2016.