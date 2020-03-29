Boy (6) dies in drowning accident in stream near Co Mayo home

A six-year-old boy has died in a drowning accident on a stream near the River Moy in Ballina, Co Mayo.

Gardaí said they received reports shortly after 1pm that the boy had gone missing from his home at Rehins Fort in the town.

Following a search, involving gardaí and local residents, the boy was rescued a short time later from a nearby stream close to the River Moy.

The boy was treated at the scene by gardaí and emergency service personnel and removed by ambulance to Mayo University Hospital in Castlebar where he was later pronounced dead.

Supt Joe Doherty, head of the Ballina Garda District, expressed his deepest sympathy to the family of the bereaved and the local community for what he described as “a tragic accident”. He said immense praise was due to civilians and members of the rescue services as well as gardaí who took part in the rescue operation.

The local coroner has been notified of the death and a post-mortem will been arranged.