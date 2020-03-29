Man (51) charged with rape and sexual grooming

A 51-year-old man is to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday charged with a series of sexual offences including two counts of rape, the PSNI said on Sunday.

In addition to the rapes he is charged with threats to kill, attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming, causing a child to watch a sexual act and sexual communication with a child.

The charges are in relation to a report of a number of sexual offences which allegedly occurred in the Belfast area and online over a period of time.