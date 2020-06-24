Both of Dublin’s Luke Kelly statues vandalised

Two €160,000 statues of the late singer and musician Luke Kelly have been vandalised overnight.

The two sculptures, one located at the corner of Guild Street and Sheriff St at the mouth of the Royal Canal and close to Kelly’s childhood home, had paint daubed on it for the sixth time in 18 months.

While the second, on South King St, also put in place at the same time, was vandalised for the first time — again with paint.

White paint was thrown on the nose, cheeks and forehead of the marble Vera Klute designed sculpture which was publicly funded. The second statue, designed by John Coll and paid for privately by the late Gerry Hunt on South King St, was also covered with paint.

Mr Hunt (82) died just weeks prior to the sculpture being put in place. The statues were erected in January last year after a 15-year-effort to have the singer’s memory marked officially. Black, white and red paint have now been daubed on the statues.

Gardaí and Dublin City Council are investigating both incidents.

The overnight attacks follow other vandalism on the capital’s artwork. A section of the wood carved Tree of Life near St Anne’s PArk was torched in the early hours of Monday morning, while on Tuesday, the base of the statue of Irish Republican Seán Russell was painted with the rainbow colours of Pride.

Dublin Lord Mayor Tom Brabazon along with former lord mayor and Independent councillor Christy Burke have condemned the attacks.

The statues were unveiled on the 35th anniversary of the 43-year-old singer’s death by President Michael D Higgins.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Store Street on 01 666 8000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.