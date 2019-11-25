Bomb components picked by child in Newry, says PSNI

The component parts of a bomb were picked up by a child in Newry, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has said.

A suspicious object found in the Violet Hill Avenue area of the city on Sunday sparked a 24-hour security alert, which ended on Monday afternoon.

The PSNI said British army bomb disposal experts carried out a controlled explosion on what are believed to be the component parts for an explosive device.

A number of items were taken away for forensic examination.

“When such items are left in a public area they can be innocently handled by anyone,” said Superintendent Jane Humphries.

“On this occasion it was picked up by a child.”

She appealed for anyone with information to contact police on 101.