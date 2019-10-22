Boil water notice for Dublin, Kildare and Meath to affect 600,000 people

A boil water notice has been issued by Irish Water affecting over half a million people in parts of Dublin, Co Kildare and Co Meath.

Roughly 600,000 live in the areas of Fingal, Dublin City Council, South Dublin County Council; parts of Kildare and in Dunboyne, Co Meath which are affected by the notice.

The areas affected by the notice are highlighted in blue. Photograph: Irish Water

The notice was issued to protect the health of customers whose supply comes from the Leixlip Water Treatment Plant and came into immediate effect.

It was put in place as a precautionary measure following issues at the treatment plant “which may have compromised the disinfection process which makes the water safe to drink,” according to a statement from Irish Water.

The Environmental Protection Agency has been informed.

Irish Water has advised that water must be boiled for drinking; drinks made with water; preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating; brushing of teeth and making ice cubes.

More to follow . . .