Ireland

Temperatures of up to 27 degrees forecast as Met Éireann issues thunderstorm warning

Wednesday will bring temperatures as high as 27 degrees, and occasional showers

Walking the dog during the good weather at Seapoint, Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill
Walking the dog during the good weather at Seapoint, Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill
Tim O'Brien
Wed Aug 13 2025 - 06:00

As temperatures are forecast to reach 27 degrees on Wednesday, Met Éireann has issued a status yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in counties Clare, Kerry and Limerick.

The warning covers localised flooding, lightning and difficult travelling conditions and is valid from 3pm to 9pm.

The national forecaster said Wednesday would generally be warm and humid with good sunny spells. However, showers are expected to move in from the southwest through the afternoon and evening, and some of these could be heavy with a chance of thunder and lightning.

Temperatures will range between 21 and 27 degrees with light to moderate southerly winds.

READ MORE

Taxpayer who expected to make €2m profit from developing a site for housing was instead left with €61,000 tax bill

From South Africa to Dublin: ‘I was proud to naturalise as an Irish citizen. I feel incredibly fortunate to have built a life here’

Perseid meteor shower to dominate Irish skies tonight with chance of seeing it ‘almost guaranteed’

‘Don’t underestimate this guy’: Who is Gareth Sheridan, the pharma millionaire running for president?

Temperatures are not expected to fall below 14 degrees overnight. Thursday should be cloudy at first but with long spells of sunshine breaking through in the afternoon and evening as showers ease. Highest temperatures will reach 21 to 25 degrees in light to moderate southwest breezes.

Heatwave in Europe: Wildfires force evacuation of 6,000 in Spain ]

Friday will see further sunny spells with light showers easing through the day to leave longer periods of sunshine later on.

Highest temperatures are expected to be in the range of 21 to 25 degrees with light easterly or variable breezes.

The outlook for the weekend is for continued warm and dry conditions with temperatures generally in the low to mid-20s, and with light easterly breezes.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Tim O'Brien

Tim O'Brien

Tim O'Brien is an Irish Times journalist