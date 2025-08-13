Ireland

King of Spain honours two men for work promoting historical links with Ireland

Historian Michael Barry receives award along with president of Hispano-Irish Association

Historian Michael Barry, Spanish ambassador to Ireland, Ion de la Riva, and chairman of the Hispano-Irish Association, Carlos Burgos, at an award ceremony in the ambassador's residence.
Historian Michael Barry, Spanish ambassador to Ireland, Ion de la Riva, and chairman of the Hispano-Irish Association, Carlos Burgos, at an award ceremony in the ambassador's residence.
Ronan McGreevy
Wed Aug 13 2025 - 06:00

Two men have received awards from King Felipe VI of Spain for their promotion of historical ties between Spain and Ireland.

Author and historian Michael Barry was awarded the Order of Civil Merit for his books on Spanish history.

One of the cannons uncovered at Streedagh, Co Sligo, from the wreck of the Spanish Armada ship La Juliana, which sank in 1588. Photograph: Department of Arts, Heritage and the Gaeltacht/PA
One of the cannons uncovered at Streedagh, Co Sligo, from the wreck of the Spanish Armada ship La Juliana, which sank in 1588. Photograph: Department of Arts, Heritage and the Gaeltacht/PA

He recently authored 1588, the Spanish Armada and the 24 ships lost on Ireland’s Shores. The book contains much new material about the tragedy that befell the Armada off the Irish coast. He also wrote a book about Muslim Spain called Homage to al-Andalus, as well as Hispania, the Romans in Spain and Portugal.

Carlos Burgos, the president of the Hispano-Irish Association, has been one of the prime movers behind the attempts to find the remains of Red Hugh O’Donnell, who was buried in Mr Burgos’s hometown of Valladolid in 1602.

READ MORE

Taxpayer who expected to make €2m profit from developing a site for housing was instead left with €61,000 tax bill

From South Africa to Dublin: ‘I was proud to naturalise as an Irish citizen. I feel incredibly fortunate to have built a life here’

Perseid meteor shower to dominate Irish skies tonight with chance of seeing it ‘almost guaranteed’

‘Don’t underestimate this guy’: Who is Gareth Sheridan, the pharma millionaire running for president?

He received the Order of Isabella the Catholic, which is named after Isabella of Castille , whose marriage to Ferdinand of Aragon marked the beginning of the modern Spanish state.

Though the search for Red Hugh’s remains were not successful, a mock funeral for him which has been held for the last two years attracted thousands of people to the streets of Valladolid. The next one is due to take place there on the weekend on September 26th and 27th.

Thousands turned out on the streets of Valladolid to attend the mock funeral of Red Hugh O'Donnell, who was buried in the Spanish city in 1602
Thousands turned out on the streets of Valladolid to attend the mock funeral of Red Hugh O'Donnell, who was buried in the Spanish city in 1602

The awards were presented by the Spanish ambassador to Ireland, Ion de la Riva, at the ceremony in the ambassadorial residence on Tuesday.

Mr de la Riva said Spain was the first country to sign a treaty with the Irish. In 1529, the Treaty of Dingle signed between King Charles V of Spain and the Earl of Desmond gave Irish people citizenship throughout the Habsburg Empire which ruled Spain and much of Europe at the time.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Ronan McGreevy

Ronan McGreevy

Ronan McGreevy is a news reporter with The Irish Times