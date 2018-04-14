’Beo’ festival shows “vibrancy” of Irish language

Thousands of people are attending an Irish language street festival in Dublin city centre on Saturday, coming from all over the country for the ‘Beo’ (Alive) event.

The festival took place in Merrion Square, and featured entertainment, music and speeches, with President Michael D Higgins addressing the crowd.

Dean Afolabi, who turns 11 years old tomorrow, was one young man attending the festival.

His mother Tomi Matuluko, who came to Ireland from Nigeria 15 years ago, accompanied him on Saturday.

Dean is fluent in Irish and attends Gaelscoil an Bhradain Feasa, near their home in Drogheda, Co Louth. He said there was “no difference” to learning Irish and English, and he enjoyed his school.

His mother Tomi said the pair travelled to the Beo event, because “we are proud to be Irish citizens”.

“My son here speaks Irish, he goes to Irish school, we have to celebrate our heritage, so that’s why we are here. We are here to show we have integrated and we are proud to be Irish,” she said.

Language groups, schools, sports clubs, third level societies, community groups and Gaeltacht groups took part in the street festival, one of the main events of Bliain na Gaeilge 2018.

Buses travelled from 15 locations around the country to the event which started at Parnell Square at 1pm. A rally proceeded down O’Connell Street at 2pm to Merrion Square, where the festival took place.

Event director Julian de Spáinn said the day was a chance for those with an interest in the Irish language “to come together and celebrate”.

Revival

“I suppose what Beo is all about today is to show the vitality and vibrancy of the language. What we’re showing is despite 125 years of revival that there’s still challenges out there, and we do face many, especially in Gaeltacht areas.

“The public in general have a huge interest in the language, and they’re always looking for more opportunities to use it. So today is an opportunity to come together. It’s a chance to celebrate and realise the language is so integral to who we are as a country,” he said.

Sarah Scannell was another Irish language enthusiast who attended the festival. Living in Dublin, she has a young son in a Gaelscoil.

“We came out as a family, there’s three generations of us here today. We make an effort every day to speak it,” she said.

The festival was an opportunity to bring people interested in the language together, which was important, “especially when you’re trying to pass it on to the younger children,” she said.

The growth in popularity of Gaelscoileanna was “great” she said, but added it was important to make sure they were open to children of immigrant families as well. “The schools are doing a great job to try and make it more accessible to people that are coming into Ireland” she said.

Bliain na Gaeilge 2018 is a year-long celebration of the Irish language organised around five key themes - the revival of the language over the last 125 years; the creativity of the language; the vibrancy of the language; community participation; and the value of Gaeltacht areas.