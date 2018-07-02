Auction of Filmbase’s equipment from 10am on Monday

An online auction of over 200 lots of camera, lighting, sound and recording equipment belonging to Filmbase go on sale from Monday morning.

Wilsons Auctions has been appointed by the liquidator to sell the assets of Filmbase, which announced last March it was closing.

In a statement, Filmbase said it had been fighting for many years against difficult financial circumstances and debts which had accumulated at the organisation had reached a point where it was “unrealistic to continue operations”.

Filmbase supported thousands of Irish filmmakers since its formation in 1986, providing training, access to film-funding award schemes and equipment hire.

The 24-hour online auction starts at 10am on Monday and features Distagon and Sigma lenses, Sony, Blackmagic and Canon cameras, Vinten and Sachtler camera tripods, Redrock Micro Field cinema shoulder rig and a selection of Apple products.

Wilsons Auctions said all goods must be paid in full and removed from the premises by Friday, July 8th. Any goods not collected by this time will be resold with no reserve and the deposit forfeited.