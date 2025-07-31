Ireland

Man (20s) dies in Waterford motorcycle crash

Gardaí appeal for witnesses of the single-vehicle incident near Bunmahon on Wednesday night

21/07/2017 -- Generic Garda traffic accident road signs search words crash collision Gardai road block Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times
The road remains closed on Thursday morning to allow for a technical examination. Photograph: Alan Betson
Ella Sloane
Thu Jul 31 2025 - 09:44

A motorcyclist has died after a road crash near Bunmahon, Co Waterford, on Wednesday night.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the single-vehicle incident, which happened at about 11.45pm on the R675 at Ballinahilla.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was removed to the morgue at University Hospital Waterford, where a postmortem is due to take place.

READ MORE

Ireland ranked seventh in Europe for number of road deaths in 2024 amid ‘alarming rise’

Stalled by ‘goodwill’ for car repairs: Are Irish drivers being left in the lurch?

Teenager killed after car collided with truck in Co Cork

Hauliers accuse RSA of moving driving testers off commercial vehicles

The road remains closed on Thursday morning to allow for a technical examination of the crash site by gardaí.

Road users with camera footage, including dashcam, who were travelling in the area between 11pm and midnight on Wednesday are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dungarvan Garda station on 058-48600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111 or any Garda station.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter