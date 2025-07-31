Man (20s) dies in Waterford motorcycle crash

The road remains closed on Thursday morning to allow for a technical examination. Photograph: Alan Betson

A motorcyclist has died after a road crash near Bunmahon, Co Waterford, on Wednesday night.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the single-vehicle incident, which happened at about 11.45pm on the R675 at Ballinahilla.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was removed to the morgue at University Hospital Waterford, where a postmortem is due to take place.

The road remains closed on Thursday morning to allow for a technical examination of the crash site by gardaí.

Road users with camera footage, including dashcam, who were travelling in the area between 11pm and midnight on Wednesday are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dungarvan Garda station on 058-48600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111 or any Garda station.