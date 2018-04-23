Assailant attacks man with machete in Ashbourne

A man is in a serious condition after being attacked with a machete on a busy street in Co Meath.

The victim is in his 20s and was assaulted on Killegland Street, Ashbourne, at 11.20am on Monday morning. He was attacked by a man who emerged from a silver Volkswagen Golf car and chased him down the street.

The victim received knife wounds to his arms. His attacker fled the scene in the car.

The victim was taken to James Connolly hospital in Dublin with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled in the 01D registered car in the direction of Dublin.

Gardaí suspect the attack is linked to a local feud in the Ashbourne area.

Local TD Thomas Byrne tweeted: “There was an outrageous act of violence in broad daylight in Ashbourne this morning.”