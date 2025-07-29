Twitter challenges €500,000 WRC award over ‘enhanced opportunity’ to depart job

The atmosphere within Twitter in the weeks after the Elon Musk takeover were described as 'chaotic'. Photograph: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA

A senior Dublin-based manager with Twitter who was deemed by the company to have resigned when he failed to sign up to the new “hard-core” work environment set out by Elon Musk had, in fact, availed of an “enhanced opportunity” to depart with severance pay, the company has told the Labour Court.

Twitter International Unlimited, now X, is appealing awards totalling €550,131 made to Gary Rooney by the Workplace Relations Commission last year over the circumstances of his departure from the company’s Dublin office where he had been employed for nine years by late 2022 when Mr Musk bought the firm for $44 billion (€38.15 billion).

Mr Rooney, a financial manager with global responsibilities in a number of areas, says he was unfairly dismissed and continues to be more than €16,000 out of pocket per month due to the cut in salary he has taken since starting work with a bank as well as the loss of substantial bonuses linked to Twitter’s share performance before its sale.

He puts his total losses to date at €689,406 and is seeking that amount. Cathy Smith SC for X, contends Mr Rooney resigned and described the estimated losses as “wildly inaccurate”.

Mr Rooney characterised the atmosphere within the company in the weeks after the Musk takeover as “chaotic” as thousands of employees were made redundant and senior managers from other Musk companies were brought in to decide who should be retained or let go.

About half of the firm’s staff lost their jobs, he said, with senior Twitter managers given no opportunity to say which members of their teams should be impacted. He said the situation caused widespread “fear and anxiety” among the remaining workers.

On November 16th, Mr Musk sent an email titled “Fork in the Road” to the company’s remaining employees. In this, he said that to “build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive world, we will need to be extremely hard-core. This will mean working long hours at high intensity. Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade.”

The email required employees to click “yes” in a link at the bottom of the email. Anyone who did not do so by 10pm Irish time the following day, it said, would receive three months’ pay in severance.

“Whatever decision you make, thank you for your efforts to make Twitter successful,” Mr Musk said.

The following morning the company followed up with an Frequently Asked Questions document in which it said those who did not sign up in the way outlined in Mr Musk’s email would subsequently receive documentation outlining the terms of the departure.

Mr Rooney, who received gross pay of €334,114.84 during 2022 until December 18th when his employment formally ended, said he did not know what the implications of signing up would be as he already routinely worked in excess of 40 hours per week and had been recognised through a variety of significant bonuses to be a high performer.

He said he approached his manager seeking additional information but he did not have any and both of his US-based immediate superiors had already been fired.

“I didn’t really know what to think. I always would have considered myself to be a high performer but I didn’t know if that high performance would meet that passing grade. I already worked long hours but I didn’t know whether I would be expected to work longer hours or have them assigned to me”.

He said he was also unsure about how benefits included in his remuneration package might be altered as the FAQ said detail of this would be provided in the following days.

Asked by counsel, Padraic Lyons SC, briefed Barry Kenny of Kenny Sullivan Solicitors whether his situation might reasonably be described as “an enhanced opportunity” to go, as Ms Smith, briefed by Mason Hayes and Curran for X, had suggested, he said he didn’t know how it could characterised as such.

“I had no way of knowing what the implications of ticking the box might be,” he said, adding that he did not believe the 12 hours he was effectively allowed to make a decision from the receipt of the FAQ document was reasonable.

Asked if he believed he had tendered his resignation by not ticking the box, he said: “No. Absolutely not.”