Lufthansa flight makes emergency call before Dublin landing

A Lufthansa passenger jet was forced to make an emergency call to Dublin Airport ahead of its landing on Monday after a cockpit windshield cracked during the flight.

Lufthansa flight LH978 was travelling from Frankfurt to Dublin with 149 passengers on board when it made contact with Dublin Airport to report that a crack had formed in one of the windows.

A spokeswoman for Lufthansa confirmed that the flight landed safety in Dublin at 11.17am and that the crack in the windshield “did not impact the safety of our passengers at any time”.

The flight was scheduled to land in Dublin at 11.20am.

Emergency services were not required and all passengers disembarked safely, she said.

“As a standard procedure, the windshield is currently being replaced and therefore, the return flight LH979 from Dublin to Frankfurt had to be cancelled,” she said. “Passengers scheduled on this flight are being rebooked on alternative flights. The safety of our passengers and crew members continues to be our top priority at all times.”