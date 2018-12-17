Appeal after man suffers head injuries from serious assault

Gardaí have issued an appeal for information after a man in his 20s was taken to hospital with head injuries following a serious assault in Co Offaly.

The man was discovered at a house in Munny, Kilcormac at about 5pm on Saturday evening. He was taken to Tullamore General Hospital.

Gardaí are asking for anyone who was in the Kilcormac area on December 15th between 5.30pm and 6.30pm and who may have seen anything suspicious to contact them at Birr Garda station on 057-9169710.