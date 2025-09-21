Man fatally injured while participating in motorcycle event near Cork city

The incident happened an event at Vernon Mount on the outskirts of Cork city at around 1.30pm. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Gardaí are investigating the death of a motorcyclist during a motocross event in Cork on Sunday.

The man, aged in his 40s, was fatally injured while participating in an event at Vernon Mount on the outskirts of Cork city at around 1.30pm.

It is understood that the man, who is believed to be from Cork, was treated by paramedics before being pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident comes after a pedestrian and a motorcyclist died in separate road incidents in counties Cork and Tipperary on Saturday night and Sunday morning respectively.

More to follow...