Ireland

Man fatally injured while participating in motorcycle event near Cork city

Gardaí investigating incident which happened at Vernon Mount on Sunday afternoon

The incident happened an event at Vernon Mount on the outskirts of Cork city at around 1.30pm. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
The incident happened an event at Vernon Mount on the outskirts of Cork city at around 1.30pm. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Barry Roche
Sun Sept 21 2025 - 15:42

Gardaí are investigating the death of a motorcyclist during a motocross event in Cork on Sunday.

The man, aged in his 40s, was fatally injured while participating in an event at Vernon Mount on the outskirts of Cork city at around 1.30pm.

It is understood that the man, who is believed to be from Cork, was treated by paramedics before being pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident comes after a pedestrian and a motorcyclist died in separate road incidents in counties Cork and Tipperary on Saturday night and Sunday morning respectively.

READ MORE

The couple who bought a Wicklow golf course and turned it into a native woodland

Aer Lingus confirms flight cancellations and delays amid cyberattack

In Heather Humphreys country: ‘It was hard to find a Protestant not in the Orange Order’

A WhatsApp message about the secular ‘non-Communion’ makes my heart sink

More to follow...

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Barry Roche

Barry Roche

Barry Roche is Southern Correspondent of The Irish Times