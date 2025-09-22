New primary school curriculum includes emphasis on language skills and Stem subjects

The Department of Education on Monday published its new specifications for the redeveloped primary curriculum, with a strong emphasis on language skills, Stem subjects and personal wellbeing.

Under the redeveloped curriculum, children are encouraged to explore, create, and discover through play, inquiry and real-world experiences.

There are five curriculum specifications under the headings of Arts Education, Language, Social and Environmental Education, Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (Stem) Education, and Wellbeing, which includes physical education and social, personal and health education.

In addition to the five curricular areas, school patrons will still retain a legal right for a minimum of one hour and 40 minutes for infant classes and two hours from 1st class onwards to design their own religious education programme in accordance with the ethos of their school.

From the 2026/2027 school year, schools can avail of focused support in one curriculum area each year, with each area taking two years to fully enact. Schools can choose the order of enactment, but the Wellbeing specification must be one of the first three areas selected.

“The launch of the redeveloped Primary School Curriculum marks a historic moment for primary and special schools across Ireland, as this is the first major redevelopment of the curriculum in 26 years,” said Minister for Education Helen McEntee.

“This curriculum is about giving every child the tools they need to succeed – not just in school, but in life. It’s about nurturing their talents, supporting their wellbeing, and helping our children develop as confident learners and active citizens in a changing world. It includes an increased focus on language skills and Stem, giving children the tools to communicate with each other and have the curiosity, creativity and solutions to shape the world around them.”

She said the curriculum is designed for the children of today and tomorrow. “It reflects the world they are growing up in – one that is fast-changing, interconnected, and full of opportunity. Our goal is to ensure every child in Ireland receives an education that is inclusive, empowering, and deeply relevant to their lives.”

Regarding the issues surrounding each school’s right to teach religion according to its ethos under the Patron’s Programme, Department of Education and Youth spokesperson stated: “While religions, beliefs and world views within Social and Environmental Education is distinct from a school’s Patron’s Programme, the two, when taught through an inclusive lens, can offer complementary learning experiences. Religions, beliefs and worldview within (SEE) provides all children with a broad exploration of major religions, beliefs and world views, focusing on their cultural, historical, and societal dimensions.”

Key features of the new curriculum include:

Integrated learning: Children will experience a more connected curriculum that builds key competencies such as critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, and communication – skills essential for navigating the real world.

Being a communicator: Children will deepen their understanding of English and Irish and begin to develop basic competence in a modern foreign language, laying the foundation for plurilingualism and intercultural understanding.

Innovation: The curriculum fosters curiosity and innovation, encouraging children to explore, design, and create through science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Playful and inquiry-based learning: Greater emphasis is placed on active, engaging, and inquiry-led learning, with more opportunities for outdoor education and child-led exploration.

Being creative: Children will express themselves confidently and creatively such as through Art, Drama, Music, and emerging artforms to include dance and media arts.

Being an active citizen: Children will learn to see themselves as active citizens with rights and responsibilities, empowered to engage with local and global issues.

Being well: A new Wellbeing specification integrates Physical Education and Social, Personal and Health Education equips children with the knowledge and skills needed to lead active, healthy, and fulfilling lives.