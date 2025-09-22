Financial Services

European arm of Ardonagh buys French insurance broker

Groupe Leader Insurance employs more than 350 people and managed €190m in gross written premium last year

Conor Brennan, chief executive of Ardonagh Europe, described the French insurance market as one of the largest in the world. Photograph: iStock
Conor Brennan, chief executive of Ardonagh Europe, described the French insurance market as one of the largest in the world. Photograph: iStock
Colin Gleeson
Mon Sept 22 2025 - 08:39

The Dublin-based European arm of Ardonagh, whose parent owns the Arachas corporate insurance broker here, has agreed to buy French peer Groupe Leader Insurance (GLI).

Ardonagh Europe described the company as one of the top 10 wholesale and multispecialist brokers in France. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2003 by entrepreneur Yoann Chery, GLI initially focused on construction risk, but has since moved into specialist property and motor insurance.

Headquartered in Paris, it employs more than 350 people in France and internationally, providing insurance to individuals and SME clients through direct channels as well as a network of over 4,000 broker partners. It managed €190 million in gross written premium last year.

READ MORE

‘I always have a minimum of €50 on me. Living in Austria, you can never be certain if you can pay with a card’

Seven in 10 earners now priced out of property market, conference hears

Net migration has probably peaked, ongoing moderation in population growth to continue

How do I sort out shares in my dead mother’s name in a foreign company?

Ardonagh Europe already has a presence in Ireland, the Netherlands, Greece, Italy, Austria, and Switzerland.

GLI will continue to operate under its current brands and leadership team following completion of the transaction.

Mr Chery will become a shareholder in Ardonagh and lead the group’s French operations, while remaining president of GLI’s holding vehicle Generation Insurance.

Cyrille de Montgolfier will continue as chairman of the GLI business’s supervisory board.

Conor Brennan, chief executive of Ardonagh Europe, described the French insurance market as one of the largest in the world, with “a rich tradition and a level of sophistication that makes it particularly attractive” for Ardonagh.

“We are now looking forward to working with Yoann and his team to bring new products and innovative solutions to our brokers and clients in France,” he said.

“We have been following this market closely for many years and ... this acquisition marks a key step in our journey to becoming a leading insurance distribution platform across Europe.”

Mr Chery said the scale of Ardonagh’s business – placing close to $18 billion of annual premiums – would enable his group to increase its capabilities and accelerate strategic growth in France.

David Ross, the Irish-born chief executive of the wider Ardonagh Group, said the breadth of the experience and the local expertise of GLI, “creates a compelling partnership”.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

Colin Gleeson

Colin Gleeson

Colin Gleeson is an Irish Times reporter
Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning