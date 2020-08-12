Annual bus and Luas passes to be automatically extended by six months

CONOR POPE, Consumer Affairs Correspondent

Annual travel passes covering the State’s main public transport operators will be automatically extended by six months in recognition of the extended period when commuters could not use them as a result of Covid-19 restrictions.

The move benefits all customers with annual TaxSaver tickets for Public Service Obligation (PSO) public transport services provided by Dublin Bus, Luas, Iarnród Éireann, the Dart, Bus Éireann and Go Ahead Ireland.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) said the extension “effectively gives customers back the portion of the ticket that they could not use as a result of the Government’s Covid-related travel restrictions.”

It also “acknowledges the changes in travel and work that have come about since” when a significant number of employees have been working from home.

Customers will not have to fill in forms or supply any details and commuters whose tickets expire and who have not already sought a refund, will automatically be provided with a new ticket on their existing Leap card, which extends validity for six months from the date of expiry of their original ticket.

The NTA said collecting the new tickets would be “straightforward for the customer and is identical to the process already in place for TaxSaver tickets”. Bus customers can collect it using their Leap Top-Up App or in a Leap Card retailer, while Luas and Iarnród Éireann customers collect it automatically as they travel. Bus Éireann Point to Point ticket holders will receive a new ticket to include the six-month extension.

Customers who have renewed their annual TaxSaver ticket since April 1st will also benefit from the measures announced today.

If customers want a refund rather than the extension, that option will be open to them if they make a request through their employer under existing terms and conditions.

These measures do not apply to customers of commercial bus operators who are making their own arrangements.