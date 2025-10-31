Ireland

Woman in 80s dies after car she was travelling in crashes in Co Galway

Emergency services responded following a report of single-vehicle collision at Bóthar Buí on Wednesday morning

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or may have camera footage from the area at the time to contact them. Photograph: Alan Betson
Fri Oct 31 2025 - 12:071 MIN READ

Gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses after a woman in her 80s died after a car she was in passenger in crashed in Co Galway.

Gardaí and emergency services responded following a report of a single-vehicle collision at Bóthar Buí at about 9am on Wednesday.

The woman was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Galway, where she has since died.

The local coroner has been notified. Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or may have camera footage from the area at the time to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact An Clochán/Clifden Garda station on 095 22500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

