Trainer Charles O’Brien wins appeal against fine under ‘non-trier’ rules

Trainer Charles O’Brien has won his appeal against a €3,000 fine imposed on him under “Non-Trier” rules after the performance of his runner Pavilion End at Punchestown earlier this month.

The Gavin Brouder-ridden horse finished fifth in a maiden hurdle behind Gameball at odds of 125-1.

The racecourse stewards found both O’Brien and Brouder in breach of Rule 212 in that the rider was not seen to have attempted to obtain timely, real and substantial efforts from his mount to obtain the best possible placing.

Brouder was suspended for 14 days while O’Brien, son of the legendary trainer Vincent O’Brien, got fined €3,000 and the horse was suspended for 60 days.

An Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board appeals panel heard from O’Brien on Thursday. In evidence, the trainer explained that he was at the sales in Newmarket during the race and had only watched it on his phone live and as a result had not seen Pavillion End in the closing stages.

He stated that he had seen better rides and worse rides but for 80 per cent of the race he was satisfied with the ride his horse got. But having seen all the integrity camera footage he was dissatisfied in the closing stages.

The panel allowed O’Brien’s appeal against the fine but confirmed the horse’s suspension.