Boy settles legal action with HSE over alleged arm injury at birth for €905,000

Court hears baby suffered injury due to shoulder dystocia, resulting in left Erb’s palsy

The boy sued the Health Service Executive (HSE) through his mother over the circumstances of his birth at Midland Regional Hospital in Portlaoise. Photograph: Getty Images
Fri Oct 31 2025 - 16:072 MIN READ

A five-year-old boy who claimed to have suffered a left arm injury at birth has settled a High Court action for €905,000.

Jurgis Seskevicus, of Roscrea, Co Tipperary, had sued the Health Service Executive (HSE) through his mother Nadzeya Seskeviciene over the circumstances of his birth at Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise on June 6th, 2020.

Patrick Treacy SC, appearing with Sara Antoniotti SC for the boy, instructed by Deirdre K Ryan Solicitors, told the court his client had surgery when he was five months old and again when he was 19 months old, and there was a marked discrepancy of the left shoulder.

The settlement against the HSE is without an admission of liability. Counsel said the boy will need to have one more surgery.

In the proceedings, it was claimed the baby suffered an injury to his left arm due to shoulder dystocia, resulting in left Erb’s palsy.

It was further claimed there was an alleged failure to advise the boy’s mother about any alternative options other than being told that she needed an induction of labour to prevent shoulder dystocia.

It was further claimed the boy had been allegedly exposed to a risk of injury of which they knew or ought to have known.

There was also it was contended an alleged failure to discuss with the baby’s mother or offer the option of elective Caesarean section due to the increased risk of shoulder dystocia.

Upon delivery the baby boy had to be resuscitated and he was later reviewed for shoulder dystocia. He was seen by a physiotherapist at the hospital on June 22nd, 2020, where his parents reported movement of fingers on his left hand but no arm movement and he was referred for further physiotherapy.

The claims were denied and the HSE contended the antenatal care provided to the mother was appropriate. It also claimed the delivery was carried out appropriately in the circumstances and demonstrated good clinical practice in the management of shoulder dystocia.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Paul Coffey noted that there was a significant litigation risk in the case. The settlement he said was fair and reasonable.

