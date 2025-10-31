Housing & Planning

Homelessness figures reach record high as total passes 16,500

Numbers show more than 5,200 children from 2,443 families in emergency accommodation

Homeless figures do not count people sofa surfing or sleeping rough. Photograph: Alan Betson
Conor Pope
Fri Oct 31 2025 - 14:201 MIN READ

The number of people homeless has reached another record high surpassing 16,500 for the first time including more than 5,200 children – another landmark high – latest figures show.

The monthly homeless report from the Department of Housing, published on Friday, shows there were 16,614 people in emergency accommodation during the week of July 21st to 27th.

These included 5,238 children in 2,443 families.

These numbers do not include people in domestic violence refuges, sofa surfing, in international protection accommodation despite having refugees status, in overcrowded housing or sleeping rough.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

