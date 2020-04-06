An Post to begin free coronavirus ‘check-in’ on vulnerable persons

Family members can seek for a local postman or postwoman to check in on an older or vulnerable person during the coronavirus crisis under a new service to be introduced by An Post.

The postal service is also to put in a place a new newspaper delivery run. This will provide a same-day delivery to households nationwide, Monday to Friday.

The company said family members could register for the free “request a check-in” service by completing the postal address and eircode of the customer at anpost.com/Community-Support.

“These details will be relayed directly through An Post’s digital network to the customer’s local postperson who will call to the address. Should the customer have any specific needs for groceries or prescription, the postperson will provide them with details of Alone, the national charity ensuring personal support to older and vulnerable people during the current crisis, or where necessary, will contact Alone on their behalf.

“Our postmen and postwomen are calling in to older and vulnerable customers along their postal routes, but we have been getting messages from concerned family members living in other areas of the country or abroad requesting specific ‘check-ins’ for relatives. Working with our dedicated and trusted staff, and the Communications Workers’ Union, we are delighted to put this new facility in place free-of-charge, combining the digital and physical delivery sides of the business for the common good.”

An Post said customers could find out more about ordering their chosen newspaper through anpost.com or by contacting their chosen national or local newspaper directly by phone.

“Once customers have signed up and arranged payment for their preferred publication, An Post will provide a same-day delivery service for the newspapers. Deliveries will be made free-of-charge by An Post for older and vulnerable customers currently ‘cocooning’ during the Covid-19 crisis.”

Garrett Bridgeman, managing director of An Post Mails and Parcels, said: “Staying connected as we remain apart is important for everybody, so having the national or local paper to read is a real practical support and comfort to customers of all ages.

“We’ve worked at speed with the national and local newspapers to put this countrywide service in place. While delivery services already exist in some urban areas, An Post newspaper delivery will be of particular interest to rural customers.

“Customers can sign up for several national and many local papers from today (Monday) at anpost.com. More national and local newspapers will join the scheme over the coming weeks.”

The company said that physical distancing and safety protocols would be maintained at all times by An Post staff.