Murder investigation launched after man dies following Kildare town attack

Ryan Gibbons, who was attacked in Kildare town in the early hours of Sunday morning, has died in hospital

A murder investigation has been launched by gardaí into the death of a man who was seriously assaulted in Kildare town on Sunday.

Ryan Gibbons, who was in his 20s, was found unresponsive on Magee Terrace, off Curragh Road, in the centre of town, at about 3.15am.

He was subsequently brought to Naas General Hospital where he remained in a serious condition until his death on Thursday.

It is understood the man had earlier been out socialising and may have been on his way home when he was assaulted and left on the street.

Mr Gibbons suffered severe head injuries, including a suspected bleed to the brain.

It is understood victim was attacked by a group of youths following an incident on a bus earlier in the evening. One line of investigation is that the dead man had asked a group of youths to stop making noise.

In an update on Friday evening, gardaí said a postmortem examination has been carried out, the results of which will not be released for operational reasons.

“Following the postmortem examination, An Garda Síochána has now commenced a murder investigation,” a spokesperson said.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who was in the area in the early hours of Sunday morning to come forward, including motorists recording dashcam footage. The investigation team at Kildare Garda station is keen to speak to anyone in the vicinity of Magee Terrace between 2am and 4am on Sunday, the Garda said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kildare Garda station on 045 527730, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.