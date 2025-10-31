Expect unsettled weather for Halloween, with chance of hail on Saturday

Rain is expected to become heavy across the country on Saturday, with a chance of hail. Photograph: Alan Betson

Whatever your plans may be for the Halloween weekend, prepare for cloud, wind and rain across the country as a low pressure dominates, bringing unsettled conditions.

Met Éireann forecasts that Friday evening will have scattered showers before they become confined to Ulster by the morning. The lowest temperatures will range from 5 to 8 degrees with moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

Saturday will have a mostly dry start with showers confined to Atlantic coastal areas. Showers will become more frequent in the afternoon and will spread farther east. The rain will be heavy and there is a chance of hail. Conditions will be breezy with moderate to fresh southwesterly winds. Temperatures will range from 9 to 12 degrees.

Sunday will have a dry and bright start as showers remain confined to Atlantic coastal regions. In the morning, cloud will push southwest, extending to the northeast and gradually to most areas by the late afternoon.

Parts of the east and southeast will remain dry as the rest of the country experiences outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees with moderate to fresh winds, stronger in western coastal areas.

On Sunday night rain is expected to be the heaviest in the west of the country.

If you are planning on travelling this weekend, it could be worth noting the changes to Irish Rail’s services.

On Saturday and Sunday, engineering works will take place between Dublin Heuston and Newbridge.

This will impact all Heuston Intercity routes, and Portlaoise/Newbridge to Dublin commuter routes.

This will also cause service alterations on the Limerick Junction to Waterford line.

On November 1st and 2nd most of the services between Dublin Heuston, Portlaoise and Newbridge are cancelled and extra bus routes have been added.

This weekend, the Dún Laoghaire to Greystones line is undergoing bridge-renewal and coastal-defence works at Bray head which will affect the Southside Dart and Rosslare Intercity services.

On Saturday evening, the Dromad to Boyle line is closed impacting the Dublin to Sligo service.

For more information check Irish Rail’s website.

Across the country, there are road closures on the N21 between Adare and Rathkeale in Co Limerick.

In Co Longford, the N55 is closed from Edgeworthstown to Ballymahon.

In Dublin, there is a road closure on the R136 near Kishoge.