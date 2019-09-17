Abu Dhabi flight diverted to Dublin due to smoke from passenger tablet

A flight from Abu Dhabi to Washington had to divert to Dublin Airport on Monday due to smoke coming from a passenger’s tablet.

Etihad Airways said the diversion of flight EY131 was a “precaution” and the aircraft landed safely.

“The situation was managed swiftly by the crew and the aircraft landed safely in Dublin, where the device will be removed before the flight. The safety and comfort of its guests and crew is Etihad’s top priority and we regret any discomfort or inconvenience caused by this necessary diversion.”