Woman (70s) dies after getting into difficulties off Wicklow coast

A woman in her 70s has died after she got into difficulties in the sea off the Wicklow coast on Saturday afternoon.

Gardaí in Wicklow were assisted by the Irish Coastguard in a search and recovery in the Magherabeg beach area, which is close to Brittas Bay, at around 2pm.

The operation involved the Wicklow and Greystones Coast Guard divisions, the Dublin based Irish Coast Guard helicopter Search and Rescue helicopter 116 and an all weather lifeboat.

A Garda spokesperson said the woman’s body was “recovered from the water” at around 4pm yesterday.

“(Her) body has since been removed to the mortuary in St Columcille’s Hospital in Loughlinstown, Co Dublin,” the spokesperson added.

A postmortem examination will take place in due course.

A file will be prepared for the Coroner’s Court.