Man (70s) dies after car hits wall in Co Roscommon
Female passenger uninjured in incident
A man in his 70s has died after his car struck a wall in Co Roscommon on Tuesday morning.
A man in his 70s has died after his car struck a wall in Co Roscommon on Tuesday morning.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the crash at Ballyforan, Co Roscommon 4.50am .
The driver, a man in his 70s, was taken to Roscommon University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. A female passenger was uninjured in the incident.
A post mortem will take place on Tuesday.
The scene is being investigated by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.