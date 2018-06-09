57-year-old woman who died in accident involving ride-on lawnmower is named

The woman killed in a lawnmower accident in west Tipperary has been named locally as Joan Kinane, a 57-year-old mother of four.

Ms Kinane died after the ride-on mower she was using hit a ditch at about 6.30pm on Friday evening and toppled over, causing fatal injuries.

She was brought from the scene, near the village of Rossmore, by ambulance to South Tipperary General Hospital in Clonmel but pronounced dead.

Her body has since been removed to University Hospital Waterford for a post mortem examination which is due to take place over the weekend.

Funeral arrangements had not yet been finalised by Sunday morning, pending the release of her remains to the Kinane family.

Joan Kinane is survived by her husband Sean and the farming couple have four adult children.

It is understood Ms Kinane was driving the ride-on mower from the family home, downhill towards the farm, when the incident happened.

“It’s just a tragic accident,” Cashel-based Fine Gael councillor Roger Kennedy, who knows the family, said. “They are a very well known family and Joan was very much involved in the community.”

Cashel-based Sinn Féin county councillor Martin Browne said “we offer our sympathies on behalf of the people of the district” to her relatives. “They’re a well respected family in the parish of Rossmore.”

Ms Kinane was heavily involved in local church activities and all of the Kinanes are well known in local GAA circles. The local club is Clonoulty-Rossmore.

Ms Kinane’s brother, Fr Thomas Dunne, is a curate in the village of Boherlahan, outside Cashel.

Gardaí in Tipperary town are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.