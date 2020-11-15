Travelling home to Ireland for Christmas a ‘recipe for disaster’, says public health expert

Having people travel home to Ireland for Christmas is a “recipe for disaster”, public health expert Gabriel Scally said on Sunday.

Dr Scally also said the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) had “called it absolutely right along the way” in relation to its advice to Government on Covid-19 restrictions, while other countries had left it too late to act.

Ireland entered the maximum Level 5 lockdown on October 21st for six weeks amid rising coronavirus spread and advice from Nphet. As the end of lockdown approaches there has been much debate about reopening of the hospitality sector and Christmas celebrations.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One, Dr Scally said about Christmas travel: “I don’t think it’s going to be worth the trouble if people play it properly and isolate properly for two weeks in advance...that’s not much of a Christmas.

“So I really don’t think travel should be on the agenda this Christmas and I hope people stick to that because we know this virus travels very well and having people flowing in-and-out of countries and through airports and all the other travel that it involves is a recipe for disaster,” Dr Scally added.

Dr Scally is president of the Epidemiology and Public Health Section at the UK Royal Society of Medicine, and a member of Independent Sage, the committee advising the UK government on Covid-19.

Make no mistake, I am still sure that #ZeroCOVID is the best way forward for the island of Ireland. We let it slip through our hands during the summer through inaction - but it can be achieved. Look at Taiwan, New Zealand, Australia, China, Vietnam .... https://t.co/mkLoWcm9mA — Dr Gabriel Scally (@GabrielScally) November 15, 2020

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan advised earlier this week that Irish people living abroad should not plan to travel home for Christmas due to the risk of importing Covid-19. Christmas visits home will be regarded as non-essential travel and are not recommended, he said.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar had earlier on Thursday advised people intending to come home from abroad for Christmas not to book flights “at the moment” due to the uncertainty from the pandemic. However, Dr Holohan went further, bluntly ruling out such Christmas travel even on compassionate grounds.

Speaking on Sunday, Dr Scally said it was “not the year” for opening up bars and restaurants for Christmas.

“ I think our experience with alcohol and Covid-19 is not happy experience and in the run-up to Christmas I think one would need to be extremely cautious before indoor premises serving alcohol were permitted to have any sort of opening hours.”

He said his virus is playing out as many people expected it to but that the second wave has been “much worse than most people predicted in many countries”.

“But I think that because many countries have left it too late to act. I don’t think Ireland did, I think it’s come down very well in Ireland and everyone’s to be congratulated for it and I think Nphet have have called it absolutely right along the way,” he added.

He said the issue of Christmas needed a to be a “mature discussion” and wondered if there could be ... “some relaxation for the day itself or for a couple of days in terms of the number people you could meet and how you could meet them.”

“Is there a kind of a budget that we can have, loosening that we can have for Christmas. It’ll be an interesting discussion, but it all depends on keeping the numbers down

“Any time you relax things you make it easier for the virus to transmit so what can you do. The question is what can you do as well those relaxations to try prevent the virus transmitting.” He pointed out that ventilation, doing things outside rather than inside, maintaining two-metre distancing and redoubling efforts in relation to mask wearing were important.

“There are other things we we can do that will go on that on the positive balance side if we move towards fewer restrictions,” he added.