Galway-based start-up EnteraSense strikes deal with US medtech group

Galway-based start-up EnteraSense has struck a deal with Cook Medical that will see the US medtech group distribute its novel blood-sensing technology to patients.

Cook Medical is to become the “exclusive distributor” of EnteraSense’s PillSense product in the United States. Cook, which also has a manufacturing site in Limerick, will begin assuming sales management and marketing responsibilities for the product in the final quarter of this year.

PillSense is a novel blood-sensing system. After a patient swallows the PillSense capsule, the capsule can accurately detect upper gastrointestinal bleeding (UGIB), Cook Medical said.

“The unique system offers significant value to customers as it allows for fast diagnosis and appropriate triaging of patients with suspected UGIB,” it added. The US Food and Drug Administration approved the product in February last year.

READ MORE

“GI bleeds can be life-threatening,” said Meurisse Leahy, director of product management for Cook’s endoscopy speciality. “The sooner physicians can diagnose a bleed, the better chance a patient has of survival.

“Physicians can combine PillSense with our Hemospray and Instinct Plus products to both diagnose and treat gastrointestinal bleeds faster. Through this distribution partnership, we’re excited to expedite delivery of this unique product to healthcare providers.”

EnteraSense chief executive Donal Devery added: “The innovative PillSense system can transform how UGIB patients are diagnosed and deliver significant benefits to patients, clinicians and hospitals.

“This strategic partnership between EnteraSense and Cook Medical will accelerate the availability of PillSense right across the US.”