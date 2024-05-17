M50 reopens after fatal road traffic incident causes major delays

Gardaí block off the Lucan entrance onto the M50 northbound carriageway on Friday afternoon after an earlier accident. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

The M50 motorway around Dublin has fully reopened following a fatal road traffic collision on Friday.

The northbound side of the motorway was closed between junction seven N4/Liffey Valley and junction six Blanchardstown when, shortly after 10.15am, a motorcycle and lorry collided.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The lorry driver, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital for assessment.

The motorway was closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision investigators and are now appealing for witnesses to make contact.

Friday morning’s incident brings the total number of people killed on the State’s roads so far this year to 75. For the same period last year, the figure was 57.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam, and were travelling on the M50 at the time of the incident are asked to make the footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland announced the reopening in a post on X on Friday evening.

Gardaí advised in a separate post on X said they anticipated traffic to move gradually after the reopening.

“We understand the frustration but all road traffic collisions must be forensically examined for the purpose of investigation. Please drive safely on your onwards journey, thank you,” the post said.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the crash earlier on Friday and diversions we put in place.

Traffic at a standstill on the northbound carriageway on Friday after the crash. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

The M50 NB at J7 has reopened after a major incident.



Traffic is very heavy in the area, please plan accordingly.



Expect delays on the approach and in the surrounding area.@GardaTraffic @DubCityCouncil @DublinAirport #TII #Slowdown pic.twitter.com/ICVTjCHRvq — TII Traffic (@TIITraffic) May 17, 2024

Following the incident, Dublin Airport advised intending passengers to allow extra time to make their way there as a result of the traffic delays.

“Passengers travelling to Dublin Airport are advised of delays on the M50 northbound due to a traffic collision at Junction 6 (Lucan). Diversions are currently in place at the Lucan exits,” they said.

“Please plan your route accordingly and see @GardaTraffic for further updates.”

Gardaí also advised people making their way to the airport to “plan for these delays in and around the M50″.

Maynooth University said it had decided to cancel exams due to take place on Friday afternoon “due to the unprecedented number of students unable to reach the campus” as a result of the closure of the M50.