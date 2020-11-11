Travel restrictions eased following changes to Covid-19 testing rules

International travel will become easier to some countries after a Government decision that will allow Covid-19 testing for passengers passing through Dublin Airport within days.

The Cabinet has also agreed that arrivals from EU “red” countries from midnight on November 29th will not have to restrict their movements for the full 14 days if they produce a negative test at least five days after their arrival.

Passengers using Dublin Airport will be able to be tested pre-flight for coronavirus after the Cabinet approved a planning exemption for a privately run testing facility at the airport.

New airport testing will allow Irish travellers to go to regions classified as “orange” under the EU traffic-light system for international travel where, if they have a negative test, they will not be required to restrict their movements for 14 days.

A spokesman for State airport operator DAA said it would be possible to have a testing facility up and running at Dublin Airport in a matter of days.

Two drive-in Covid-19 test centres have already opened at Cork and Shannon airports.

The Government has said travel from the US will be kept under review.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) reported on Tuesday a further 16 additional deaths related to coronavirus, including 14 occurring this month, and an additional 270 cases.

Meanwhile, the Government has also approved an extra €48 million package to support the aviation sector ahead of what Ministers were told would be a difficult winter season for airlines.

The funding is in addition to money already announced as part of Budget 2021.

New supports include €22 million in additional funding for Cork and Shannon airports and an extra €21 million for the Regional Airports Programme, to benefit Knock, Kerry and Donegal airports.

Separately, it has emerged the State’s health regulator questioned the Department of Health last month about why residents at some nursing homes, where staff tested positive for Covid-19, were not being tested.

Hiqa’s chief inspector Mary Dunnion called for a repeat programme of testing for nursing home residents or, if not, a more consistent approach to testing if positive cases were detected among staff.

She told a department official not all nursing homes where staff tested positive for the disease have had their residents tested.