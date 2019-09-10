Social media companies must decide ‘which side they are on’ in vaccine debate

Social media companies have to decide “which side they are on” in the vaccine debate and should consider closing websites that spread false information, according to Minister for Health Simon Harris.

Mr Harris has invited Twitter, Facebook, Google and other companies to a “summit” to explain what they can do to support public health and clamp down on misinformation.

“These platforms can be a powerful tool for good, or they can be a vehicle for falsehoods and lies, and they need to decide what side they want to be on,” Mr Harris said.

Mr Harris was speaking on Tuesday at the launch of a new Vaccine Alliance aimed at boosting the uptake of childhood vaccines and reducing parental hesitancy about them.

Exploited

Immunisation rates have fallen in recent years, in part due to anti-vaccine sentiment online, and large variations existing in uptake rates in different parts of the country.

“Social media companies have to decide; do you want your platform to be on the side of public health, or to be exploited for lies and disinformation,” Mr Harris told reporters.

He also challenged fellow TDs not to allow themselves to be “used” by asking “irresponsible” parliamentary questions about vaccines.

Mr Harris said the need for accurate, evidence-based information outweighed the need for “false balance” in the debate about vaccines.

He said efforts needed to be redoubled in order to save lives. “Vaccination rates across the country are falling and diseases we had consigned to the history books are now making a comeback. We cannot afford to do nothing. We cannot allow the success of our childhood immunisation programme become its enemy.”

“This alliance will build on the success we have had with the HP vaccine where rates increased from 51 per cent to 70 per cent in a short period of time and it will ensure parents have accurate, evidence-based information about vaccinations.”

Alliance members

Ireland has seen about 1,000 additional cases of mumps this year compared to 2018, and over 50 cases of measles, he pointed out. “It shows the need for this alliance to push back against vaccine hesitancy.”

The alliance includes a number of organisations including Barnardos, Unicef Ireland, Science Foundation Ireland, Pavee Point and the Union of Students of Ireland, as well as individual parents, doctors, nurses and pharmacists.

Mr Harris also announced the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland has renamed its medal for patient advocacy the Laura Brennan Advocacy Medal, in recognition of the late Ms Brennan’s work in increased HPV vaccine uptake.

While those who are not vaccinated are at an increased risk of catching an infectious disease, they also risk passing the infection to others. This includes infants who cannot be vaccinated until they are one, and the immuno-compromised.