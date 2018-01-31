Reconfiguring Irish trauma care could improve odds of survival by 30%, review finds

More than a quarter of trauma patients had to be transferred to a different facility for ongoing care in 2016 because the necessary services were not available on site, a major audit has found.

The National Office of Clinical Audit (NOCA) presented its review of trauma patients and the care they received for 2016 at the Royal College of Surgeons on Wednesday. It examined data from 4,426 patients across 26 trauma receiving hospitals in Ireland.

Clinical lead, Dr Conor Deasy told RTE’s Morning Ireland that the audit followed the treatment of patients who sustained life threatening or life changing injury.

“We’ve monitored every step of these patients’ journeys, the message is clear - trauma care in Ireland needs to be reformed.

“Of the 4,426 people 28 per cent needed to be moved on from their initial hospital for care because the services that they needed weren’t present on that site and only 11 per cent with severe head injury went straight to a neuro surgical centre, and 45 per cent of those patients with severe brain injury were never treated at a neuro surgical centre” Dr Deasy said.

“What we are seeing across the 26 hospitals is heroic work being done at hospital level, but it shouldn’t take heroism to deliver standard quality trauma care.

“We noticed that only eight (8) per cent of patients were received by a trauma team and a similar proportion had input from a consultant in the first 30 minutes.

“Because that 30 minutes is so important in terms of critical life saving interventions that just isn’t good enough. We need to work towards reforming that model of care delivery,” he said.

Dr Deasy explained that in systems set up to deal with major trauma, there is a team on stand by for when the patient arrives, that team needs to quickly and in parallel do a number of life saving procedures like put the patient in drug induced coma, put in chest drains to ease their breathing difficulties, start them on a blood transfusion and quickly get them into a CT scanner.

“Having that depth of service requires investment in trauma centres and trauma units and it requires a configuration of how trauma care is delivered.”

He pointed out that when trauma care in the UK was reconfigured in 2012 they saw an increase to the tune of 30 per cent in the odds of survival.

“Survival is a crude outcome, what we’re not capturing in that is how quickly patients get back to independent living, how quickly patients get back to work, how quickly patients get back to living and enjoying good quality lives.

“We know that if they’re treated the way they should be we increase their chances of survival by 30 per cent.

“Our patients could have better outcomes and better chances of survival were the system of care reformed such that trauma teams and hospitals had a depth of services on site - that patients were brought to those appropriate hospitals and the care that they needed was therefore provided to them.

“We captured the adjusted odds of survival, what we can see is when patients are delivered good quality care that their outcomes are better.

“We know that if we reconfigure how trauma care is delivered, we know from experience in the UK, in Australia, in Canada, in the US, we will improve the odds of survival by 30 per cent. That is a significant lives saved. That is a lot of lives saved here in Ireland.

“The Department of Health is in the process of working through a document that will design how major trauma care is delivered, our job within the office of clinical audit is to figure out and inform that strategy about the numbers they need to be anticipating, we need to be able to monitor the effects of any changes that they put into the health system so that we capture improvements but we also capture if things are not quite as well as they should be.

“So we will be looking at the processes of care, in terms of seniority of medical input, the time it takes them to get to the CT scanner, the time it takes to get them into theatre, their duration of stay at hospital, their access to rehabilitation, access to neurological services. We monitor all that and can provide feedback to the designers of the major trauma system as to where the deficits are that could improve outcomes and could saves lives.”

Four in ten patients with major trauma were aged 65 years or more.

Low falls, defined as less than two metres, were the leading cause of injury for half of all major trauma patients and three quarters of patients age 65 or more. Almost half of patients were injured in the home.

NOCA said older major trauma patients have “more complex” medical needs. “The report shows that they do not receive the same level of alert or management by senior clinicians,” it said.

“They are more likely to die and suffer higher levels of disability and require more ongoing care in rehabilitation or long term care.”

Almost a third of major trauma patients had multiple injuries. Only 62 per cent of major trauma patients were discharged directly home following their hospital admission.

“This report highlights the need for change,” said Dr Deasy. “Patients with major trauma are not being assessed by trauma teams and senior clinicians on arrival to emergency departments.

“Key investigations and management are being delayed, only one-third of patients with head injuries requiring a CT scan received one within one-hour in line with international best practice standards.

“We have seen the face of trauma change in recent years from younger males with high energy traumas to now, most commonly, older patients sustaining major trauma from falls at home.”