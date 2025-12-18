Tines plans ‘customer zero’ approach to AI integration

Irish security company Tines has appointed Martin Moroney to lead its adoption of a new internal governance framework for AI, automation, and integration that it will use to support customers’ adoption of its platform.

The Tines x Tines programme will establish enterprise-grade workflow governance, covering high-impact workflows such as security, IT, finance, operations and go-to-market functions.

Mr Moroney has been appointed as head of intelligent workflows, a role that oversees Tines’ internal use of its own technology.

“We want to make ourselves customer zero, and be our own, most demanding customer,” said Mr Moroney. “All of the learnings that we get from how we do this and what works, we can bring to our customers.”

Recent research from PwC showed 70 per cent of chief executives expect generative AI to have a transformational impact on their business within three years. However, the majority of AI pilots are failing to reach production, according to separate research from MIT.

The Tines approach will see the technology deployed at scale throughout the company, demonstrating how the workflows that apply AI, automation, and integration with human knowledge can be used.

“There is so much automation that exists, but I think the main thing is to break down any silos that exist, so that we have a full picture of everything that is running,” he said.

Mr Moroney is a founding member of the Tines team, having joined the company six years ago as the first hire outside of the founders, employee number three. He has played a significant role in the company, bringing institutional knowledge and hands-on workflow experience.

In his new role, he will work closely with teams across the US, Ireland, Europe and Australia.

Founded in 2018 by Eoin Hinchy and Thomas Kinsella, Tines’ workflow and AI orchestration platform enables businesses to operate more efficiently while mitigating risks.

The company has since grown significantly, raising a $125 million funding round earlier this year that pushed its valuation into unicorn status. In total, the company has raised $272 million from investors including Goldman Sachs, SoftBank, Felicis, Addition, Accel, Blossom Capital, and Lux Capital.