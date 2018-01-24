Car falls into Howth harbour; emergency services at scene
No confirmed reports of whether anybody was in vehicle at Dublin fishing village
Howth harbour, where a car has fallen into the water. Emergency services are at the scene
A car has gone into the harbour off the east pier in Howth, Co Dublin. Emergency services, including coastguard, fire brigade and RNLI, are at the scene. There are no confirmed reports of any injuries or of whether anyone was in the vehicle when it went into the water.
A spokesman for the coastguard said they believe one occupant of the car may be in the water and garda divers remain at the scene.