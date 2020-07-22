Public consultation on soft opt-out organ donation to be held in the North

The North’s health Minister Robin Swann has announced his intention to hold a public consultation on introducing a soft opt-out system for organ donation in Northern Ireland.

Mr Swann, who met the charity Kidney Care UK to discuss a range of issues, confirmed his commitment to bring in a soft opt-out for organ donation and to increase the promotion of organ donation to enable more organs to become available for those who need a transplant.

Under such a system adults would be considered to be organ donors unless they proactively indicated they did not want to be donors.

“Northern Ireland has an excellent record in organ donation and transplantation however more needs to be done to increase the number of organs available for those in need of a transplant,” the Minister said on Wednesday.

“While approximately 47 per cent of the Northern Ireland population are currently on the organ donation register, there are still approximately 112 waiting on a transplant. We must do more to increase the number of donor organs available,” said Mr Swann.

“With many more people willing to consider donating an organ than are actually registered as donors, I have long believed that an opt-out system would be hugely beneficial and ultimately would save lives here,” he said.

Mr Swann added, “It is therefore my intention to consult on policy proposals for the introduction of a soft opt-out system. This would bring us in line with the other countries in the UK. In the meantime, I encourage everyone to discuss their wishes about organ donation with their family and friends.”

Jo-Anne Dobson, Kidney Care UK’s Northern Ireland ambassador said news of the consultation which is due to begin in the autumn was a “momentous day for the entire kidney and indeed organ donation family in Northern Ireland”.

“This move will increase the chances of receiving new life for people who are waiting on a transplant, both now and into the future. This is a good announcement and a good day,” said Ms Dobson.