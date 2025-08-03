My father has been having affairs with men for years and now he has walked away from our family

Dear Roe,

Last year, my father left my mother, telling us that he is gay after almost 40 years of marriage. It seems he has had a succession of secret relationships with men over the last 20 years. He is now in a relationship with a much younger man. My mother is absolutely devastated and my siblings and I are so angry with our father for all the lies and deceit. It seems our whole family life, our childhoods have been built on a lie. I can’t ever forgive my father for what he has done to my mother or for all the lies. He has just walked away and left us all – he seems to pretend that my mother or my siblings no longer exist. Everything is extremely stressful and our family is completely fractured. I can’t see any way forward.

The way forward is through, and together.

I’m so sorry this has happened to your family. It’s completely understandable that you all feel utterly wrecked and unmoored by his lies throughout your childhood and his cruel decisions since.

I have a tremendous amount of sympathy for people who don’t feel safe or comfortable being out or living in alignment with their desires and sexuality. I think – particularly for people of an older generation – homophobia is a devastating, oppressive violence and when you withhold acceptance, safety, social support, community and the chance to have a family from queer people, it is of course going to push some people to repress their desires. Whatever the specific contours of his sexuality, I don’t doubt that your father held genuine love and affection for your mother – you can’t fake an entire 40-year relationship. I also don’t doubt that he genuinely loves you and your siblings, because you also can’t fake parenting for decades.

But he still lied and betrayed your mother, and shattered your image of their relationship. Of course that pain is going to cut incredibly deeply. Your father had many other choices, other options for how to address his desires. He could have told your mother about his sexuality and either asked to open the relationship or accepted if she wanted to end it. He could have embraced honesty and vulnerability and allowed for the possibility of the relationship ending with some pain, of course, but also honesty and respect, prioritising everyone’s dignity and his relationship with you and your siblings. He could have had his affairs but still chosen to behave differently when he finally told your mother, acknowledging that his journey to living authentically had included living deceitfully in a way that caused you all pain, and included a commitment to rebuilding trust and connection with you and your siblings, and showing respect to your mother and her experience. There’s a lot he could have differently, and he didn’t, and I’m sorry.

I do want to leave open the possibility that he may still try to do better in the future. The extremity of his behaviour – his complete turn away from you and your siblings – feels like a shame reaction; an inability to be around you without crumbling under the weight of both how he felt, hiding this part of himself for so long, and what he’s done to all of you. I’m sure you all feel like a mirror he can’t quite look in right now, as it reminds him of both the pain he felt and the pain he inflicted. That doesn’t excuse his behaviour, it’s just one way to understand it. Whether he ever returns to that accountability is out of your control.

What is in your control is how you care for one another now. The above is all about him – now is all about you. This time, this heartbreak, this grief – it belongs to you, your mother and your siblings. Focus on each other.

You are not powerless here. The truth is, your family life wasn’t a lie, even if parts of it were built on one. What’s fractured right now is your sense of narrative, your understanding of the past. Part of what makes this situation so painful is that you’re not only grieving what’s happening now, you’re also grieving the past you thought you had. That’s a very particular kind of loss. You may find yourself questioning your memories or wondering what was real. That disorientation is completely normal in the wake of betrayal.

It can help to remember that just because he had secrets doesn’t mean the love, warmth or joy you experienced were illusions. Your memories are still yours. They still matter. The laughter, the love, the everyday rituals, the memories you hold with your mother and siblings – those were all real. And the relationships between you and your mother and your siblings can become even stronger in the wake of this hurt, if you face the pain together and commit to honesty, mutual support and room for different kinds of grief. You don’t all have to feel the same way, or even forgive your father on the same timeline – or ever. But you do need to make space for one another’s experiences.

Your father’s silence, denial and compartmentalising shaped the emotional environment you grew up in. It might be tempting to deal with this the same way, by shutting down or avoiding painful truths. Try not to

I would encourage you all to find good therapists that you can see individually, and one you could see together. Having a space where you can individually work through your specific feelings about this experience and another where you can speak together and hear each other will be really helpful. Let each other have your own unique experience of it, while supporting each other. There will also be times when you all need some joy, a break from this pain, to create new memories with each other to remind you that your bond is still there, that your connection and joy was not solely dependent on your father but exists between all of you.

Don’t let any form of shame prevent you from addressing this loss with your friends and loved ones – because it is a loss. There will be much to grieve, and grief festers when silenced. Your father’s silence, denial, and compartmentalising shaped the emotional environment you grew up in. It might be tempting to deal with this the same way, by shutting down or avoiding painful truths. Try not to. Choose honesty, transparency and connection – even when it’s difficult. That’s how you build something stronger than what was broken. Share your messy, complicated feelings with people who can offer you love and listening and support back, and feel the different forms of love and support and loyalty that still exist in your life.

Your anger is valid. So is your heartbreak. But try not to let them calcify into something that consumes your life. Anger can be clarifying – it shows you where your boundaries are, what you value, how much you care – but if you cling to it too tightly, it risks burning everything, including the parts of your life you still want to protect. Don’t let your anger at your father blind you to the love and family that still exists for you, and don’t let your anger at him seep into your relationships with your mother and siblings.

You don’t have to forgive your father today. You may never forgive him fully. But for your own sake – not his – I encourage you to keep the door open to change, should he show up with real remorse, accountability and a desire to repair what he’s broken. Not because he necessarily deserves it, but because you deserve freedom from the heaviness of his choices.

For now, pour your energy into rebuilding trust and safety within the family that remains. Let yourselves feel what you feel – grief, confusion, betrayal, even love – and keep talking about it. This is a long process. But you are already walking through it. And if you keep showing up for each other, you will find your way forward – not the family you thought you had, but a family still, and one built now on truth. Good luck.