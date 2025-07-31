All patients in Listeriosis outbreak are older people, says regulator

A Listeria monocytogenes bacterium, responsible for the food-borne illness listeriosis Photograph: Elizabeth White/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention/The New York Times

All cases connected to an “extensive” outbreak of potentially fatal bacterial infection listeriosis are among older people, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has said.

Last week, the authority recalled 141 lines of ready-made meals produced by Ballymaguire Foods in connection with an outbreak of the rare infection.

The affected meals included chicken curries, lasagnes, bolognaises, pasta bakes, cottage pies and chow meins. Affected side dishes include ready-made mashed potatoes, carrots and peas, green cabbage and pilau rice.

In an update on Thursday, the FSAI said there remains nine cases and one death associated with the outbreak.

“The patients affected in this outbreak are all older adults aged over 60 years old,” it said. “No cases in pregnant women have been notified to date. To ensure medical confidentiality, no further information on these patients can be disclosed.”

According to the FSAI, listeriosis is typically acquired by eating contaminated food. However, the bacteria that cause illness – Listeria monocytogenes – are killed by cooking thoroughly.

On average, there are between 14 and 22 cases of listeriosis reported in Ireland each year, the FSAI said.

Symptoms of listeriosis can range from mild flu-like effects to gastrointestinal indicators such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

Pregnant women, babies, older people and those who are immunocompromised are more vulnerable to severe infections. In pregnancy, listeriosis increases the risk of miscarriage or stillbirth.

A national control outbreak team is investigating the outbreak, the FSAI added.

On Sunday, the FSAI issued a second recall, this time relating to spinach and mixed leaves products produced by McCormack Family Farms, due to the detection of Listeria monocytogenes.

However, the food safety authority said there is “no evidence” this recall is linked with the outbreak connected to ready meals.