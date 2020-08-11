North’s Minister for Health expresses concern amid rise in Covid-19 cases

The North’s Minister for Health has expressed his “concern” at the “continuing threat” posed by coronavirus, as the number of cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland continues to rise.

According to figures released by the Northern Ireland Department of Health (DoH) on Tuesday, 48 new cases of coronavirus were identified in the North in the previous 24 hours.

The number of new cases of Covid-19 has been increasing in the North, where almost 200 people have tested positive for the disease in the last seven days, compared with 97 the week before.

Minister for Health Robin Swann said there was now “an average of over 27 new positive cases per day compared to approximately three per day a few short weeks ago”.

“It is very concerning that nine people have been admitted to hospital with Covid-19, two of which are currently in ICU.

“This highlights the continuing threat from Covid-19 and we must all do everything within our power to tackle this,” he added.

Mr Swann’s department reported no further coronavirus-related fatalities on Tuesday, leaving the total number of DoH-recorded deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic at 557. In total, 6,188 people in Northern Ireland have tested positive for Covid-19.

Mandatory face coverings

Meanwhile, a Belfast grammar school is to make the wearing of face coverings mandatory for pupils, staff and visitors.

Belfast Royal Academy, in north Belfast, said in a letter to parents and guardians that students would not be allowed into class without a mask.

The Department of Education in the North is due to publish detailed guidance on the reopening of schools later this week, which will include advice on the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) and face coverings.

The grammar school’s principal, Hilary Woods, said in a statement on Tuesday that the decision had been taken in order to allow all students to return to school on a full-time basis.

“The guidance is designed to ensure the safe operation of the school and to protect all members of our community, particularly those who are vulnerable,” she said.

A reusable mask in school colours is to be provided free of charge to every student and member of staff. Provision will be made for those who are unable to wear a mask for health reasons.

Ms Woods told the BBC that a number of factors had been taken into account in the decision, including the advice on face coverings from the North’s chief scientific adviser, and that the school had noted “with interest the decision taken by schools in the Republic of Ireland to make the wearing of face masks there mandatory”.

Guidance published by the Department of Education in Dublin last week requires secondary school students and teachers in primary and secondary schools to wear face coverings in class when physical distance of 2m cannot be maintained.

Public health advice

In a statement, the North’s Department of Education said “any specific public health advice will be followed regarding the use of PPE and face coverings for teachers and pupils”.

The North’s chief scientific adviser, Prof Ian Young, has recommended to the department that there may be “some benefit” to the use of face coverings by older pupils where social distancing cannot be maintained.

However, the Minister for Education, Peter Weir, said last week that pupils would not be required to wear masks in school, and described the policy as “not implementable”.

Certain year groups will return to school in Northern Ireland on August 24th, with all pupils to attend on a full-time basis from the following week.

Face coverings are mandatory on public transport and in shops and other enclosed spaces in Northern Ireland.

Slemish College in Ballymena, Co Antrim, has advised its pupils to wear face coverings inside the school building when collecting their A-level results on Thursday.

The school said that while it would “strongly encourage” all students to wear face masks to school when classes resume, this was not currently mandatory.