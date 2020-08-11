Council closes Salthill diving tower over social distancing problems

Galway City Council has closed the landmark Blackrock diving tower at Salthill due to difficulties maintaining social distancing.

The council says it closed the amenity on Tuesday morning after large crowds gathered.

The tower closed during the lockdown in April, re-opened the following month as restrictions were eased but was quickly closed again due to problems with social distancing.

It re-opened again in June, when the council put in place a one-way system in an effort to ensure social distancing rules were observed.

The change, taken because of the limited space on the structure and the narrow steps that lead to the two dive points, meant anyone wanting to returning to shore had to dive and get wet first.

Large numbers of people have flocked to Salthill in the past week during the warm and sunny weather.