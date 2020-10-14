Major €20 million expansion of cancer services to be unveiled

The Government is to announce a major investment to expand cancer services including the recruitment of an additional 370 doctors, nurses and other staff .

The €20 million initiative, to be unveiled by the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly on Wednesday, is expected to include improved access to diagnostics, expanded treatment services and the development of a cancer genetics service.

It is understood there will also be further centralisation of cancer surgery.

The move forms part of an overall €147million initiative in the budget to implement various health strategies, including in cancer, maternity and trauma care, which have been drawn up over recent years.

The Government is also expected to announce a €12 million boost to maternity services to increase capacity and further develop community-based midwifery services, including enhancing postnatal care and early transfer home services.

A dedicated €5 million “women’s health fund” will also be announced.